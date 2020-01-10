Safari privacy features disrupt ad market

Advertisers have largely lost the ability to target people on Safari due to Apple‘s (NASDAQ:) Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature, which has been “stunningly effective” at preventing companies from identifying users‘ behavior across the web, .

In fact, the cost of reaching Safari users has fallen over 60% in the past two years, according to ad tech firm Rubicon Project, while ad prices on Google’s (, ) Chrome browser have risen slightly.

This has a greater impact in the U.S. than elsewhere, since more than 50% of mobile browsing is done on Safari.

