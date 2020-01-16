Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 364,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

SFE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. On average, analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

