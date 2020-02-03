Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com