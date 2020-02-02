Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com