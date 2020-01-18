Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $622,500.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,452 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 22,400 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $770,784.00.

SAFE stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.44. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

