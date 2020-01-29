Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $668,400.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,286,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,126,529.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.95 per share, with a total value of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 226.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $305,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

