Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Safestay in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON:SSTY opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.37. Safestay has a 52-week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

