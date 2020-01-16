Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 765.64 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 779.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 690.27.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Article: Market Indexes