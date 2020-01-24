Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 870

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Safestore to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 782 ($10.29).
Safestore stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 799 ($10.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 696.47. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
