Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 870

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Safestore to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 782 ($10.29).

Safestore stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 799 ($10.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 696.47. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

