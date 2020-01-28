Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 782 ($10.29).

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 787.30 ($10.36) on Monday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

