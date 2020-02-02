SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Media Impact Rating of -5.00

News stories about SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SAFRAN/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.84. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

