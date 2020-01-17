Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.00 ($173.26).

SAF opened at €141.00 ($163.95) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €142.32 and a 200 day moving average of €137.78. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

