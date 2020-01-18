Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.00 ($173.26).

Safran stock opened at €142.55 ($165.76) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €137.83.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

