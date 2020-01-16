Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €169.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.00 ($173.26).

Safran stock traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €141.00 ($163.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,096,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €137.74.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

