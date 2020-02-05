Saga (LON:SAGA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Shares of SAGA stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 42.28 ($0.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $474.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.88. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

