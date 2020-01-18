Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Insider Lance Batchelor Purchases 300 Shares

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) insider Lance Batchelor purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($197.32).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lance Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Lance Batchelor purchased 279 shares of Saga stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($198.18).

Saga stock opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.62) on Friday. Saga PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $526.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Saga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing