Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives GBX 81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.07).

SAGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON SAGA traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40.22 ($0.53). 3,793,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $450.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.86. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

