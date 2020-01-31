Saga’s (SAGA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Shares of SAGA stock traded down GBX 2.24 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.70 ($0.56). 2,987,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga has a one year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

