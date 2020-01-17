Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:GUDB)

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BATS GUDB opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

Featured Story: Range Trading