SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Trading 2.1% Higher

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, 4,385 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

