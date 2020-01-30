SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

SAGE stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

