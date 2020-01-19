SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Leerink Swann upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. 1,285,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,513. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

