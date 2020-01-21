Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report sales of $434.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.36 million and the lowest is $431.90 million. Saia posted sales of $406.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 278,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,155. Saia has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

