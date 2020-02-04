Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAIA traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 985,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

