Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,699. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 494.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 28.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,022,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 444,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 402,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

