Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,800 shares of company stock worth $2,374,962. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

