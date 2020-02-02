Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SAPMF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

