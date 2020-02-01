Saipem SpA to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saipem in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAPMF. Barclays cut shares of Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

About Saipem

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

