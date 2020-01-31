Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 198,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

SALM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,919. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $45,835.95. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 20,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,972.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,186 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 134,992 shares of company stock valued at $194,786. 55.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Salem Media Group worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

