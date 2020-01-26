salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 6,251 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total value of $1,158,872.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,518,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,175,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $191,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

