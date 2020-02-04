salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $22,098.30 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

NYSE CRM opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

