salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $194.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $183.35. 1,501,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,953,848 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 486.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 154.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation