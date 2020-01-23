salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.76

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.76 and last traded at $184.56, with a volume of 223958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.23.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.41, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?