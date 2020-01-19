Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.03. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 4,034 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,328 shares during the period.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

