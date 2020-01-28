Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund