Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL remained flat at $$44.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

