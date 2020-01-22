Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

