Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.75, approximately 7,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

