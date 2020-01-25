SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.47

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $9.89. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1,252 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

