Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.38

Salvatore Ferragamo Italia SpA (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $18.38. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

About Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, outerwear, formal wear, sportswear, and leisure wear.

