Sam Anidjar Sells 30,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar sold 30,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.89, for a total transaction of C$1,556,700.00.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.94. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$30.97 and a 12-month high of C$52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ENGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

