Sam Brougham Buys 300,000 Shares of Terragen (ASX:TGH) Stock

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham bought 300,000 shares of Terragen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Sam Brougham purchased 360,000 shares of Terragen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$70,200.00 ($49,787.23).

On Monday, December 16th, Sam Brougham acquired 200,000 shares of Terragen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,652.48).

On Friday, December 13th, Sam Brougham acquired 1,500,000 shares of Terragen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

Terragen Company Profile

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the development, production, and marketing of biological products for agriculture in the soil health and animal health, and nutrition sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live microbes; and Mylo, a live microbial probiotic feed supplement.

Read More: Resistance Level