SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Down 2.4%

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.07, 33,278 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 66,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

About SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

