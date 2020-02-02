San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.89

San Miguel Corp (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded San Miguel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.48.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

