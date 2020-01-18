Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.00, 2,134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?