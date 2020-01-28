Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 88,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

SNMP stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the quarter. Sanchez Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

