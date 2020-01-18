Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading 5% Higher

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 172,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 335,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sanchez Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,957,000.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

