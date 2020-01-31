Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,620 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

