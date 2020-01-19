Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $158.31 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

