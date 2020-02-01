Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SAFM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Shares of SAFM traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.75. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $13,721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 81.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

